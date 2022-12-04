Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.