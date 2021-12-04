It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted.…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect period…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tod…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.