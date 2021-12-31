It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 15 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 9-degree low is for…