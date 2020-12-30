It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -12.25. We'll see …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 9 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.16. A 18-degree l…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.51. Today's forecasted …
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect p…