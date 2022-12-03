Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.