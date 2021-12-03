 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

