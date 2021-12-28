 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

