 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News