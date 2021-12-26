Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.