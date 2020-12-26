It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.16. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -12.25. We'll see …
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect p…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.53. We'll see a…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. There is…