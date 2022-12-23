It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 31 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
