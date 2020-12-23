Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.