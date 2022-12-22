It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
