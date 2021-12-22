Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA
