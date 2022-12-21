It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Maso…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.