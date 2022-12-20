It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast …
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!