Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA
