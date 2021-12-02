 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News