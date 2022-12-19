It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Mason City, IA
