It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clo…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted…
Mason City's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. It will be windy. Storms could cont…