Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.