Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.