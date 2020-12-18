 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

