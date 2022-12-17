It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Mason City, IA
