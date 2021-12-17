 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News