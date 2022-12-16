It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA
