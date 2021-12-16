Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.