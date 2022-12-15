It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
