Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA
