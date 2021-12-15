Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.