Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.