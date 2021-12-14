Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 23-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Periods of snow and windy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chan…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tempe…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…