It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
