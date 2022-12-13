 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

