Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!