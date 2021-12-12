 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News