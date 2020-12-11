Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.