Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see some morning fog. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.