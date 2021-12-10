 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News