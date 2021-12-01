Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.