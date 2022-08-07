Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.