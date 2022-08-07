Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA
