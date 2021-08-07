Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA
