Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sun…
Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The Mason City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makin…
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Mason City's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a war…