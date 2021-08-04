Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA
