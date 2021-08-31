Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.