It will be a warm day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees t…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening in Mason City: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heav…
This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is s…