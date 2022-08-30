Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mason City. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Mason City, IA
