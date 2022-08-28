Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.