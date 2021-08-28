 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

