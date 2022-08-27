Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Mason City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

