Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.