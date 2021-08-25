The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 d…
This evening in Mason City: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorr…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…