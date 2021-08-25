 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

