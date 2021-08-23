 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

