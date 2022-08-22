Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA
